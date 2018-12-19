× Mississippi coach inspires students, local community

JACKSON, Miss. — The Bulldogs are like any other high school basketball team except for one thing: this is the Mississippi School for the Deaf. CBS News talked to the team through sign language and interpreters.

“How do you dribble and sign?” asked reporter Jamie Yuccas.

“No. Just move. You can communicate through your movement,” explained one player.

No one moves quite like the school’s coach Sekoe White.

At a recent game against nearby Jackson Prep a fan tweeted video of the coach imploring the team to play better defense, and signing encouragement to the players.

“What was your reaction to the video?”

“You know, my first reaction – what’s the big deal? I do it every day,” said White. “But then you know, when I stepped back I started to realize that maybe it is a big deal for the whole community.”

“You think you’re an inspiring coach?”

“I try as much as possible to inspire my players, because I used to be like them.”

Coach White grew up being bullied as the only deaf player on his high school basketball team in Lexington, Kentucky. He persevered and ended up playing overseas and in the deaf Olympics.

“I always think that basketball really saved my life.”

“Why?”

“I trained and I practiced and I worked hard. Really if not for basketball I might have been dead, in jail. I would never have gotten this job. I’d never be a coach.”

It’s something he’s passed on to his players.

“Never give up. You have to keep going and keep focusing on your education and sports at the same time.”

To be winners on and off the court. That’s a universal lesson worth celebrating.