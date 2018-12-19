× Man wanted on capital murder charge in Marianna

MARIANNA, Ark. — Authorities in Marianna have issued an alert for a man they say was involved in a recent murder.

Tyler Moody, 22, was charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery and an individual was killed in the 200 block of Shelby Drive in Marianna on December 9.

Police didn’t release any additional information on the crime, but told WREG that two suspects have already been taken into custody. They did not identify those individuals.

Moody was last seen at a home in Helena-West Helena.

If you know where he is call police.