Man charged with arson after throwing object into restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after he was suspected of arson involving a restaurant Wednesday.

A witness told police he saw a man, later identified as 28-year-old Lewis Jamerson, walk past him on Raleigh-LaGrange Road, saying he was going to “f*** some s*** up,” according to a Memphis Police affidavit. The witness then heard glass breaking, and his sister saw Jamerson throwing an object through the window of nearby Partners Restaurant.

The witness then saw flames in the building and Jamerson running away. After calling the fire department, the witness saw Jamerson coming back up the road, but this time without the red jacket he had on before.

Officers drove the road and found and detained Jamerson.

The restaurant suffered slight fire damage and a broken window, but no one was hurt.

Jamerson was taken into custody and transported to 201 Poplar.