Macaulay Culkin is ‘Home Alone’ again, recreating classic scenes in Google commercial

Almost 30 years after his shenanigans as Kevin McCallister, Macaulay Culkin is “Home Alone” again.

This time, he’s 38 and uses Google Assistant to help him fend off the wet bandits.

The minute-long ad recreates, frame by frame, many of the classic scenes from the original movie.

It starts off with an older Kevin coming down from the bed in attic, saying: “Mom? Dad?” followed by, “Google what’s on my calendar today?” He’s told it’s his “house to yourself day,” and the fun begins.

With Google’s help, he orders aftershave and pizza, turns down the heat and prompts “Operation Kevin” as he eats his “highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese dinner.”

The fun doesn’t stop there. Cnet.com reports Google is celebrating with “Home Alone-themed Easter eggs” on Google Assistant.

Users can use iconic “Home Alone” lines to ask: “How much do I owe you?” or get responses to “Hey Google, it’s me Snakes. I got the stuff.”

