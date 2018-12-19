× Lyft riders donated $325k to St. Jude this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lyft riders around the world have been showing love to Memphis’ own St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

According to the transportation company, riders have generously donated more than $325,000 to the children’s hospital over the past year through the Round Up & Donate feature on the app.

The feature allows riders to round their fare to the nearest dollar with the difference going to the charity of their choice. To date, riders have donated more than $10 million to multiple organizations around the world.

“Lyft riders are once again showing their commitment to making a difference in the lives of children and families across the country and around the world,” said Sam Nadler, Lyft Tennessee General Manager. “We’re proud to support the amazing work St. Jude does through the generosity of Lyft’s drivers and passengers.”

To celebrate, Lyft will donate an additional $7,500 to St. Jude along with a $2,500 in credit for those in the hospital’s community.