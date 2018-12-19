Live at 9: Cancer fighting soup, Watercooler Wednesday & Jillian Michaels

Cancer fighting soup

Ordinary items in your kitchen can help in the fight against cancer and one local restaurant combined some of those ingredients to help raise awareness. Not only is Newk’s Thai chicken soup good for you the money they raise goes towards ovarian cancer research

Electric facials

Ever heard of an electric facial? It’s a facial that uses electrical impulses to make the skin glow. Amber Sam Thompson from Renew Wellness Spa joined us Wednesday morning to talk about the beauty treatment.

Watercooler Wednesday

Have you made you New Year’s resolutions? And a fast food joint offers up some emotional support during the holiday season.

Find out what our panel has to say on this Watercooler Wednesday.

The 6 Keys with Jillian Michaels

Who doesn’t want to turn back time a few years when it comes to aging? Author and fitness guru Jillian Michaels joined us to talk about ways to unlock your potential.