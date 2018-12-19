DIW: The Wrapping Paper Cutter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re like WREG’s Corie Ventura there’s nothing better than a clean-cut line when it comes to wrapping paper. The Wrapping Paper Cutter claims to cut straight, clean and fast without leaving any jagged edges, but Does It Work?

We put it to the test!

The Wrapping Paper Cutter was made of plastic and had a blade embedded in the slot. It didn’t come with instructions, but Corie quickly found some online.

Step one: slide the Wrapping Paper Cutter over the wrapping paper.

“The device is flexible, so it can be used on any size roll of paper. I feel like I’m going to break it.”

It clearly wasn’t going to fit on that roll of wrapping paper. So, she tried it on another one.

“Maybe this will flex out. Oh, my goodness. Seriously?”

Didn’t work on that one either so, Corie tried it on the smallest roll she had.

“The smaller one fits.”

Step two: pull a sheet of paper through the larger slot in the device.

Step three: slide wrapping paper cutter to the end of the roll allowing the paper to drop into the slot where the blade is embedded.

Then came the moment of truth.

Unfortunately it seemed to butcher the wrapping paper worse that Corie did.

Wrapping Paper Cutter, you failed the Does It Work test.