Deputies: Cordova man, juvenile facing felony charges after stealing 96 cent drink

CORDOVA, Tenn. — A Cordova man and juvenile are facing a serious felony charge after police say they robbed a store for a 96 cent drink.

A woman told Shelby County deputies she was working inside the Dollar Days Plus on Berryhill Road Monday afternoon when two individuals walked in wearing masks. She asked them to remove the masks. That’s when suspect one pulled out a gun and told her, “as long as I have this, I don’t have to take my mask off.”

The man then walked around the store, picked up a Faygo drink valued at 96 cents and left.

The employee said the second suspect stood by the front door the entire time. Another witness said at one point that suspect pulled up his mask and she recognized him.

That information was later relayed to deputies who found both suspects in the 9200 block of Speerberry Lane.

The first suspect who brandished what turned out to be an “imitation” revolver was identified by authorities as Javious Gray. WREG will not identify the juvenile suspect unless he is charged as an adult.

Both were charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest.