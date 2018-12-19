Byhalia police looking for high-speed chase suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYHALIA, Miss. — Two men are under arrest after a high-speed police chase in Northern Mississippi that ended with a crash.

The suspects allegedly stole beer cases from a delivery truck. They then led police on a chase, eventually going 100 miles per hour, through traffic and red lights.

The suspect vehicle crashed into an oncoming car, and the two suspects were thrown from the vehicle.

Roderious Malone, 19, was captured at the scene and charged with petty larceny. Byhalia police said 19-year-old John Hernandez got away, and they are still looking for him.

Anyone with information on the case should contact Byhalia police.