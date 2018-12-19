× Police: Man fires shot over parking spot at Oak Court Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a suspect after a shot was fired into the air around 2 p.m. Wednesday at Oak Court Mall.

Police found a woman at the mall who said a man became angry about a parking spot and fired one shot into the air.

The woman said the suspect was backing out of a parking spot when he almost hit her car. The woman kept driving, and that’s when the suspect fired shots. No one was hit, and the suspect left the scene.

MPD said they are working to obtain surveillance video from the mall. The suspect’s vehicle was a black SUV, possibly a Mercury Mariner with temporary tags. There were both a man and a woman in the vehicle.

WREG will release more details as they become available, as this is an ongoing investigation.