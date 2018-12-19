After two shootings in one week, Tunica family wants answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNICA, Miss. — Two people were shot in Tunica just days apart, and the latest victim, shot six times, is still recovering in the hospital. His family is demanding answers.

The family of that victim, Kendrick Bass, said they think he was targeted in an act of revenge, but he was the wrong person. But this act left Bass in the street after being shot several times Tuesday.

Patty Bass, the victim's mother, said whoever took aim at her son intended to kill him. This shattered window and the 14 bullet holes in her home remind her of that malice.

"When I got to the house, he was standing out here, and he was bleeding so bad," Patty Bass said. "They shot him all over his body. They just shot him up. They thought he was dead."

She said the shooters have her son Kendrick mistaken for someone who was involved in Saturday's shooting that left 15-year-old Michael Jackson dead.

"He had no dealings with that," she said. "I guess they are thinking he did."

It’s the way the suspects went about shooting her son that makes her think this was no random thing.

"They came through from out the field right through that window shooting him," Patty Bass said. "It was a set-up."

Bass spent her morning cleaning up her son's blood after he was airlifted to Regional One.

The mother said since the shooting, she’s been getting threats, and she just wants the nonsense to stop. She said she's grateful he survived, but now she wants answers.

She may have to wait a little longer for those answers, as investigators still do not know if the shootings are related.

Investigators have three people detained, but right now no one has been charged. Anyone with information should call Tunica Crime Stoppers.