× Penny Marshall dead at 75

LOS ANGELES — Penny Marshall, the talented actress who appeared on the sitcom “Laverne and Shirley”, has died, TMZ is reporting.

According to the news outlet, Marshall died Monday night at her home in Hollywood Hills due to complications from diabetes. She was 75 years old.

Born in New York City back in 1943, Marshall was cast opposite Cindy Williams in the sitcom hit “Laverne and Shirley”, according to IMDB.com. She was also an acclaimed director for movies such as “Big” and “A League of Their Own” both starring Tom Hanks.