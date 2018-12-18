× Penny Hardaway on Rick Barnes’ comments about Tigers: “Low class”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway had some strong words for Tennessee Volunteers coach Rick Barnes after some comments about his team.

Barnes had charged that some Tigers players were “flopping” to draw fouls during a game Saturday. Hardaway denied that and struck back.

“I don’t know who Rick Barnes thinks I am but I’m not a dude who likes to just mess around about anything,” Penny said. “I think it’s kinda, like low-class on how he’s trying to, like downgrade my guys for flopping and all that. Come on, man, give me a break.”

When asked if he had a relationship with the Vols coach, this was Hardaway’s response — “No. Don’t need one. Never have. Don’t need one.”

The Vols won 102-92 Saturday. Hardaway said the Vols had played a great game and said Barnes was “a legendary coach in this game.”

“He’s blessed to have the No. 3 team in the country, and we will see each other again.”

The Tigers and the Vols will meet again next year in Knoxville.

