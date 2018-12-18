× ‘Outraged’ passenger accused of vandalizing boarding area inside Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A woman was taken into custody after police say she vandalized a boarding area inside the Memphis airport.

According to a report from the airport police, Tamiko Warner became “outraged” at Gate C2 and began toppling displays. She then knocked over the fire extinguisher setting it off as employees backed away.

The contents of the extinguisher reportedly damaged the gate computers, phones and carpets.

Video that appears to show the alleged incident was posted to social media. The original poster said the woman was mad because employees told her she would have to pay a $20 charge. Police did not confirm that in their report.