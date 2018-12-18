× Descendants of Bedford Forrest file lawsuit against city, Memphis Greenspace

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The descendants of a Confederate general filed a lawsuit in a Memphis court seeking the return of a statue removed last year.

The court filings say in removing the statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest from Forrest Park, the City of Memphis, Memphis City Council and Memphis Greenspace desecrated the graves of the general and his wife Mary Ann Forrest.

Both were moved from Elmwood Cemetery and interred in Forrest Park in November 1904. The statue was then placed on top of the sites several months later in 1905.

The descendants argue that the site has always been a grave site and therefore is protected as such under state law.

The family is seeking for a judge to order the return of the statue to the site.