Cordova men indicted after pair found dead in Cordova park

CORDOVA, Tenn. — Four men have been indicted in the deaths of two other young men at a Cordova park earlier this year.

Jai Dillard, Claude Pagou, Kentrell Spight and Juanyai Walls were all charged with premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated robbery and especially aggravated robbery.

According to authorities, Jereme Jones and Devonte Taylor had listed a gun for sale on social media. They arranged to meet the four defendants at Fletcher Creek Park and that’s when they were shot and killed.

A passerby later noticed the vehicle and called police.