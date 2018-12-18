× Case of road rage lands Memphis driver behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A case of road rage sent a truck driver running for safety and ultimately landed another Memphis man behind bars.

The truck driver said he was sitting in the turn lane on Airways Boulevard and Lamar Avenue when a Volkswagen Passat drove past him in oncoming traffic on the driver’s side. The vehicle came to a stop right next to him and that’s when he noticed someone inside that car pointing a gun at him.

He quickly ducked for cover and fled out the passenger’s side door fearing he was about to be attacked. He said he ran through traffic and flagged down an officer that was nearby.

Memphis police pulled the car over and took the driver – Sebastian Barnes – into custody. A passenger in the Passat confirmed to officers that Barnes had pointed a gun at the truck driver after he almost hit the suspect’s car.