× 300+ jobs available at Hickory Hill job fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 300 jobs will be available at a major job fair in Hickory Hill.

The event will be held Tuesday, December 18, from 9 a.m. to noon at the American Job Center on Hickory Hill Road.

The employers that will be present include Technicolor, Foster Construction Co., Inc., Randstad, Central Defense Security, PrimeFlight Aviation Services, Lenny’s Subs, Waffle House, Maximus and American Home Shield.

Those interested in applying should dress to impress and bring a copy of their resume.