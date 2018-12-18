× 19-year-old woman charged with murder in Frayser man’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery in the death of a man found dead in his Frayser home Dec. 6, Memphis Police said Tuesday.

James Milliken, 68, was found dead in his home in the 2700 block of Range Line Road at 6:10 p.m. He was shot multiple times, police said.

Austin faces three charges related to the crime.

Police took Austin in for questioning after witnesses told them that she was last seen at Milliken’s home around the time of his death.

According to police, Austin waived her Miranda Rights and admitted that she and three other suspects planned Milliken’s robbery, and that she participated in and benefited from the robbery.

The other suspects have not been identified.