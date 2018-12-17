× The Orpheum is looking for the most creative pie recipe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Think you have the most creative pie recipe in the Mid-South? Here’s your chance to prove it.

The Orpheum Theatre announced it will be hosting the Baked from the Heart: Waitress Pie Contest just in time for the opening of the musical right here in the Bluff City.

To enter all you have to do is submit your irresistible recipe to socialmedia@orpheum-memphis.com by noon on Friday, December 21. Three finalists will be selected. Those bakers will then have to make their pie and present it to the judges on Wednesday, January 2.

The baker who wins the taste off will receive four tickets to see the musical on January 15 and their recipe will be featured in the official Waitress cookbooks as an insert.

Waitress runs from January 15 to 20 at the Orpheum Theatre. For tickets, click here.