× Police: Woman wanted after shoplifting, fighting employee at Collerville Target

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Police in Collierville are searching for a woman accused of elbowing a Target loss prevention officer in the face while trying to flee with stolen items.

It happened at the Target located in the 300 block of New Byhalia Road in Collierville on December 4.

According to police, the woman entered the location carrying a covered baby carrier. She walked around the store filling it with items and then attempted to leave through the front doors.

The woman reportedly became angry with the officer when he tried to stop her and began fighting. She eventually elbowed him in the face and fled the scene in a four-door white sedan.

If you can identify her, call Collierville police at (901) 457-2520.