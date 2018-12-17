× Police searching for possible witness in recent shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a man they say may have more information regarding a recent shooting that left one man dead.

According to police, a man in a red hoodie and black jacket was seen on camera near the 2400 block of Ketchum on December 14. That was around the same time that a man was shot and killed while sitting inside his vehicle.

Police did not say that the man was a suspect in the shooting, only that he may have information that could lead them to answers.

If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.