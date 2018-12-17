× Police officer’s convicted killer sentenced to additional 38 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The convicted killer of a Memphis Police officer was sentenced to an additional 38 years in prison Monday, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Tremaine Wilbourn had already been sentenced last month to life without parole for Officer Sean Bolton’s murder.

Wilbourn was sentenced for his additional convictions of using a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and carjacking, a crime Wilbourn committed while escaping the murder scene.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2015, in the 3800 block of Summerlane Ave., in Parkway Village.

Officer Bolton had made a traffic stop involving two men in a Mercedes that was illegally parked. During the stop, one of the men, Wilbourn, pulled a gun and began firing at the officer, striking him eight times.

Wilbourn fled on foot, carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint a short distance away on Clearbrook, and eventually turned himself in two days later.

At the time, he was on supervised release from federal prison where he had served a 10-year sentence for armed bank robbery. Last year, Wilbourn pleaded guilty in federal court to the 2015 armed carjacking and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. That is consecutive to his state sentences.