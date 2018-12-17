× Police: Man charged with assault, statutory rape after attacking pregnant teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody after he allegedly attacked a pregnant 15-year-old.

The teen called police on Saturday saying that her boyfriend Marquett Morton had strangled her to the point that she passed out following an argument. He also punched and slapped her repeatedly, and even punched her in the stomach, she said.

While investigating the incident, officers said they learned the 15-year-old is pregnant with the defendant’s child. She was also reported as a runaway.

Morton was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and statutory rape.

This wasn’t the first time Morton has been in trouble with the law.

In August, he was accused of hurting another family member after his aunt refused to buy him something at the pet store. Morton reportedly became so angry that he began kicking the back of the family member’s seat. He reportedly hurt her when she told him to stop.