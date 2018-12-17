× Memphis Police officer under investigation for theft in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer has been relieved of duty after he was accused of theft by Millington Police.

Officer Wayne Jeffrey, 54, was issued a citation for misdemeanor theft, Memphis police said. They said Millington Police advised them of the citation Dec. 8.

Memphis Police did not provide any details and court information was not available online.

Jeffrey was hired by the Memphis Police Department in August of 2015 and is currently assigned to the Air Support Unit, MPD said. He was relieved of duty and is on non-enforcement status.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.