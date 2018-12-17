× Memphis police identify suspect following shooting in Nutbush

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody over the weekend following a shooting in Nutbush.

According to police, officers found a man lying in a driveway in the 1500 block of Duke on Sunday. The victim had been shot multiple times and was rushed to the Regional Medical Center to undergo emergency surgery.

While investigating, police said a man named Douglas Pagoaga walked up to them and admitted to shooting the victim. He claimed the two had previous encounters that led to confrontations.

He was charged with attempted second-degree murder.

On Sunday, WREG’s Nina Harrelson was told that another person had been pronounced dead on the scene. The affidavit for Pagoaga doesn’t mention a second victim.