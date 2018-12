× Man charged with DUI after causing accident involving four MPD cruisers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The driver accused of causing an accident involving four Memphis police cruisers was driving drunk, authorities said.

According to police, officers were working a wreck on I-240 when Wellington Byas hit a squad car. That police cruiser then hit another causing a chain reaction.

Thankfully no one was hurt.

Byas was charged with DUI, possession of a handgun while intoxicated and several other charges.