Deputies: Applebee's waitress attacked for getting off of work late

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A domestic incident outside of an Applebee’s on Hacks Cross Road landed one man behind bars over the weekend.

Arlexis Thompson was charged with aggravated assault and vandalism after he reportedly became angry that one of the waitresses didn’t get off on time.

The victim said she was sitting in the passenger seat when Thompson got out of the car, walked around to her side and then began beating her. He then took her phone and threw it at her face so hard that it broke. He then slammed the door on the woman all while security cameras were rolling.

The chef at the restaurant saw what was going on and called police.

Once Shelby County deputies arrived on the scene, the victim lost consciousness and had a seizure. She is expected to be okay.

According to court documents, Thompson has been in and out of jail since 2002.

In 2009, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison on felony robbery charges. Since his release he has been arrested three times for attacking or threatening to kill women.