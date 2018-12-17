× Blauer Manufacturing to take over old Batesville Casket Company location, create 125 jobs

BATESVILLE, Miss. — Another company will soon be taking up residence inside the old Batesville Casket Company facility and create more than 100 jobs.

On Monday, Blauer Manufacturing announced it will be expanding its operations in North Mississippi. The company- which creates protective wear for first responders- is currently located in Lafayette County. They will soon move all of their existing jobs to Batesville.

They will create an additional 125 jobs over the next three years and invest more than $2.4 million in the project.

“Blauer is a valued member of North Mississippi’s business community. The company’s decision to grow and create so many more jobs is a strong indicator of the success Blauer and other manufacturing companies enjoy in our state as a result of a supportive business climate and the best workforce in the nation,” Gov. Phil Bryant said.

Blauer said they chose the old casket company facility as their new home due to its proximity to I-55. The building’s size also gives them more than double the space they had with plenty of extra room to grow in the future.

It’s good news for the city of Batesville.

Just last week, Serta Simmons announced it would stop manufacturing at its bedding plant in Batesville as of March 1. The company has been in Batesville for 25 years and the closing means that some 130 workers will be without a job.

The Batesville Casket Company closed its doors in 2017 leaving more than 200 people without jobs.