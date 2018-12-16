× Wayans brother to visit Whitehaven McDonald’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans will be in Memphis for breakfast and “shopping event” at a Whitehaven McDonald’s on Tuesday morning.

Wayans will be at the McDonald’s inside Walmart at 5255 Elvis Presley Blvd. at 9 a.m. for the Holiday Grind Breakfast Break event, McDonald’s said in a statement.

“This is one of many ways the brand demonstrates its continuous commitment to the communities it serves,” the company said.

Wayans has appeared on his own and with the Wayans Brothers in several television and movie roles.