Person hit, killed by train in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A person was hit by a train and killed around noon Sunday near Poplar Pike and McVay, Germantown Police said.

Police have not identified the person killed because family has not been notified, but said it is an ongoing investigation.

It happened in “an area of the tracks not open to pedestrian traffic,” police said.

Just last month, an elderly couple was killed near the same area when their car drove through railroad crossing arms near Poplar Pike and Forest Hill-Irene.