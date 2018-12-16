× One person dead, another injured after Tunica County shootings

TUNICA CO., Miss. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings that have left one person dead and another person injured.

The sheriff’s office says the shootings happened in the area of Highway 61 and Rosa Fort. They were only a few blocks away from one another.

Both victims were transported to a hospital in Memphis.

One victim was pronounced. There is no condition available for the other victim.

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the victims.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.