× 1 man dead, another injured after shooting in Nutbush

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Sunday morning shooting in the Nutbush area has left one man dead and another man injured.

Officers are on the scene in the 1500 block of Duke. Police say two men were found with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim went to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect has been detained.

WREG is on the scene now. We will update this story as more information becomes available.