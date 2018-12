× Two men injured in south Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been injured in a shooting in south Memphis.

Officers are on the scene in the 3200 block of Applewood Cove.

Police say two men have been transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect reportedly drove away from the scene in a white, 4-door Mazda. Police say they do not know if the suspect and victims knew one another.

WREG is headed to scene to gather more information.