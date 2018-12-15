× Mom arrested after 9-year-old found with weed at school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was charged after her 9-year-old daughter was found with marijuana in her pocket at Dexter Elementary School on Dec. 14.

Tiona Addison was called to the elementary school after an administrator found 1.1 grams of marijuana in the girl’s jacket pocket, according to an MPD affidavit. The girl said the jacket belonged to her mother, Addison.

Addison said she gave the jacket to her daughter to take to school but said the jacket belonged to her uncle.

She was found to have an active warrant, and she was arrested and charged with child abuse and neglect and simple possession.