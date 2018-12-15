Memphis 9-year-old killed in bus crash laid to rest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 9-year-old boy who died in a bus crash while heading back to Memphis on Dec. 3 from a football trip was laid to rest Saturday.

Kameren Johnson was one of more than 40 people on the bus during the crash, but he was the only one who did not survive. The funeral was about remembering the boy who made a lasting memory on everyone there.

“Kameren didn’t die,” Lakisha Johnson said. “He simply marked a win in his column and bowed out gracefully. He didn’t die, but he won the world championship by being inducted into heaven’s football hall of fame.”

Kameren Johnson was a student at Aspire Coleman Elementary School. His family said, like a typical 9-year-old boy, he loved to play video games and football—his favorite sport.

Johnson’s teammates who were on the bus with him during the crash came to the funeral service to remember their friend.

They remembered the good times they had and even surprised Johnson’s mother with a gift she’s likely to cherish forever.