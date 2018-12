× Man shot, dies in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced a man was shot and pronounced deceased in North Memphis on Dec. 15.

Officers arrived to the intersection of Chapel and New Raleigh at 4:15 p.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

This is an ongoing investigation, and WREG will release more details as they become available.