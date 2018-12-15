× Man defecates on FedEx Forum hallway floor during sold-out game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While the Memphis Tigers basketball team took on the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers, a man at the sold-out FedEx Forum took care of his number two business and was subsequently arrested.

A security guard was making her way from a stairwell and saw the man, later identified as 46-year-old Royce Thomos Lodholz, squatting behind a concession stand. She went over to Lodholz and found that he had his pants off his body, exposing himself to several people walking nearby, and was defecating on the floor.

The security guard called for her partner, who saw the same thing.

Lodholz told police officers that people in the restrooms were taking too long to clear out, so “he had to do what he had to do,” according to a police affidavit.

Lodholz was taken to 201 Poplar Ave. on a charge of indecent exposure.