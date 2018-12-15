× Burglar takes televisions, jewelry and frozen pizzas from apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Friday after he allegedly broke into an apartment and stole two televisions, jewelry, shoes and several frozen Tony’s pizzas.

The resident of an unit in New Horizon Apartments at 3608 Millbranch Road told police her apartment was broken into and the property, worth approximately $774, was stolen Thursday, according to an MPD affidavit. A security officer for the apartment complex said he saw a man that night with four boxes of Tony’s pizzas.

Another man said he was walking into the complex, and the suspect handed him a Tony’s pizza.

The next day, the security guard saw the man again, and he was identified as 19-year-old Quinzale Essex.

The security officer detained Essex and a juvenile who was with him. The two were taken to the police station for investigation.

Essex told police he was at the complex the day of the burglary and was responsible for transporting the stolen property, but he said the juvenile was the one who went into the apartment to take the items.

Essex was taken to 201 Poplar on charges of aggravated burglary and theft of property worth less than $1,000.