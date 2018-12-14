× TBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to Memphis overnight following a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Preliminary reports indicate dispatch started receiving calls around 10 p.m. Thursday of a man standing in the middle of the street at James Road and Homewood. The individual was reportedly pointing a gun at passing motorists.

Officers made the scene and confronted the man.

What happened next is still under investigation, the TBI said. However, we do know one of the responding officers fired a shot at the suspect, striking him. The individual was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The suspect’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The officer involved has been routinely relieved of duty until the investigation is complete.