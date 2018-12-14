× Six lawsuits filed after deadly DeSoto charter bus crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six lawsuits have been filed against a charter bus company involved in a deadly crash in north Mississippi.

Two people died when the bus flipped over on an icy overpass on Interstate 269 in DeSoto County last month. More than 40 passengers were hurt.

The bus was going from Huntsville, Alabama to Tunica.

All of the lawsuits are against the Alabama-based bus company and the driver.

Two suits also name the Fitz Casino in Tunica where the bus was heading, claiming the trip was a joint venture between the casino and the bus company.