School bus hit by driver near Raleigh; no injuries

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A school bus with children on board was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon, but no injuries were reported, Shelby County authorities said.

It happened on Egypt-Central at Rosswood, just outside the city limits near Raleigh.

The driver of a Mazda crossed the double yellow line and made contact with the bus, a sheriff’s office spokesman said.

A traffic citation for failure to maintain a safe lookout and proper control was issued.

The sheriff’s office did not know which school the students attended, but said no one was injured.