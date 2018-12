× Police investigating deadly shooting near Airways, Ketchum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead following a shooting in the area of Airways and Ketchum Friday morning.

According to police, the victim was found inside a car in the 2400 block of Ketchum. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect information was released.

