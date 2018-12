MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a Mid-South couple who stole an elderly woman’s groceries.

The victim told police she had just bought groceries at the Kroger at 1366 Poplar Avenue in Midtown when the couple walked by her. They grabbed her cart and walked away, laughing as they went.

The incident reportedly happened on December 3. Authorities released images of the suspects on Friday.

If you can help identify them, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.