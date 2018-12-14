× Piperton city director charged with touching, photographing woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The director of public works for the city of Piperton, Tennessee is facing charges after a woman claims he touched her inappropriately and took photos under her dress.

Terry Parker, 53, is charged with assault and unlawful photography for incidents that allegedly occurred earlier this year and were reported to police Sept. 24.

According to Fayette County court records, the woman told police Parker touched her between her legs, on her butt, breast area and more and took as many as 10 photos under her dress, possibly beginning in May.

On one occasion, she said she heard a clicking sound and when she looked, Parker “appeared to be tying his shoe.”

A source in Piperton says the victim also works for the city.

A separate witness listed in court records said Parker showed him several of the photos on his cell phone and told him they were of the complainant.

Parker was arrested Nov. 1, but sources in Piperton say he has been seen working at his job since then.

The city of Piperton had no comment on the matter, but said an internal investigation was being conducted.