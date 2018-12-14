× Memphis 901 FC announces inaugural match

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The inaugural match in Memphis 901 FC franchise history will be against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at AutoZone Park on Saturday, March 9, as announced Friday by the United Soccer League.

Kick-off time for the match will be announced at a later date.

“We are thrilled to kick off our inaugural season in front of our home supporters on Saturday, March 9,” Memphis 901 FC President Craig Unger said. “This will be an iconic moment in Memphis’ sports and cultural history, and we cannot wait to celebrate the regular-season debut of our team, with our City, on a rocking Saturday night in Downtown Memphis.”

Season tickets for Memphis 901 FC’s inaugural season are on sale now starting at just $10 per match. For more information, visit http://www.memphis901FC.com/seasontickets or call (901) 721-6000.

The full 34-match 2019 regular-season schedule will be announced at a later date.

Memphis 901 FC will play in the Eastern Conference in 2019 along with fellow expansion teams Birmingham Legion FC, Hartford Athletic, and Loudoun FC, plus two-time defending USL Cup champion Louisville City FC, the Rowdies, ATL UTD 2, Bethlehem Steel FC, Charleston Battery, Charlotte Independence, Indy Eleven, Nashville SC, New York Red Bulls II, North Carolina FC, Ottawa Fury FC, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Saint Louis FC, and Swope Park Rangers.

The three remaining expansion clubs, Austin Bold FC, El Paso Locomotive FC, and New Mexico United, will play in the Western Conference.

Members of the USL since 2017, the Rowdies finished the 2018 campaign with an 11-15-8 record and placed 12th in the Eastern Conference. The Rowdies were the first professional sports franchise in the Tampa Bay area, having originally been established in 1975.

For the latest information on Memphis 901 FC, visit http://www.memphis901fc.com and follow the club on social media on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.