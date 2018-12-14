× Man repositions gun making him uncomfortable, accidentally shoots brother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man allegedly accidentally shot his brother after he moved a gun, which was making him uncomfortable in the position he was sitting, while in a car in Southeast Memphis.

The victim, Marcus Rockett, was sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of 3361 Steve Road with his brother, Riley Rockett, and another family member. Riley was in the rear passenger side seat when he decided to reposition his gun because it was making him uncomfortable in the position he was sitting.

When Riley got out of the vehicle, he grabbed his gun, causing the weapon to fire and strike Marcus, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, according to the case affidavit.

Marcus Rockett was transported to Methodist South hospital in critical but stable condition. Riley was arrested on a charge of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after admitting to his part in the incident. The case is still ongoing.