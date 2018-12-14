Man allegedly stole $7000 worth of cigarettes from Poplar gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a suspect after a man allegedly stole $7000 worth of cigarettes from the Mapco Express at 1691 Poplar Ave. at 3:45 a.m. Nov. 30.

The man entered the store, went to the bathroom and hid there for approximately one hour. When the attendant went outside for a cigarette break, the suspect went to the stockroom area where the cigarettes are kept and took two tote bags and a plastic bag full of cigarettes.

The suspect left through the back emergency door of the building and was picked up by an unknown make and model of vehicle on Belvedere Street.

Police are looking for a black male suspect, 20-25 years old and around six feet tall. He was wearing a black hoodie with the word “LOVE” in white ink on the left chest area and the words “LOVE LOVE” in white ink vertically down the left sleeve, black pants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.