Police: Man caught selling drugs out of Hickory Hill home declared a public nuisance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Criminal activity appears to be ongoing at a Hickory Hill townhouse that was just declared a public nuisance and shut down a mere week ago.

On Thursday an officer was patrolling the area when he noticed a silver Chevrolet sitting in the driveway of 5599 Apple Blossom Drive. A woman got out of the car, walked to the back of the property and disappeared from view. Several minutes later, she returned to her car and left the scene.

The officer became suspicious due to the fact the home had just been closed on December 6 after having been declared a public nuisance.

Once back up arrived, the officers made contact with two individuals inside: Monica Daniels and Michael Caradine. Police said the two broke in and made themselves at home, taking over one bedroom.

Inside the home, officers said they also found hundreds of dollars in cash, plastic bags, marijuana, Xanax and ecstasy pills.

MLGW also made the scene and determined that $873 in utilities had been stolen.

Caradine was charged with aggravated burglary and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Daniels was charged with criminal trespass.