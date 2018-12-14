× Heat hold off Grizzlies

MEMPHIS — Josh Richardson and Kelly Olynyk scored 18 points each as the Miami Heat snapped a two-game losing streak with a 100-97 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Tyler Johnson finished with 17 points, while Derrick Jones Jr. added 13 points for Miami, which is in the midst of a six-game road trip.

Mike Conley led Memphis with 22 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. and Garrett Temple contributed 15 points apiece. Marc Gasol finished with 14 points, but was 6 for 16 from the field, including missing four of his five shots from beyond the 3-point arc as part of Memphis shooting 42 percent for the game.

The Heat played without veteran Dwyane Wade who was declared out before the game with general soreness.

Memphis was up 76-71 with less than 11 minutes left when the Heat used 3-point shooting to click off a 14-2 run and push the lead to 85-78. Olynyk and Johnson had 3-pointers in the stretch. Richardson had key baskets down the stretch to keep Memphis from overtaking the Miami advantage.

The Heat turned up the defensive pressure in the second quarter while continuing to dominate the boards. Memphis, which hit its first six shots in the game, struggled after that, including missing all but one of its first nine shots from 3-point range.

Both teams were shooting less than 43 percent at halftime.

Jackson had 12 points at halftime as Memphis led 51-49.

The third quarter settled into a tight affair with nine lead changes and three ties before Conley’s three free throws with less than a second left gave Memphis a 73-71 headed to the fourth.